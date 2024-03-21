Embattled National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has taken special leave with immediate effect.
“Given the seriousness of the allegations and the attendant extensive media speculation, I have decided to take special leave from my position as Speaker of the National Assembly, effective immediately,” she said in a statement on Thursday evening.
Mapisa-Nqakula said the decision has been communicated to the Secretary of Parliament Xolile George and to President Cyril Ramaphosa in his capacity as head of state.
“This decision by myself is meant to protect the integrity of parliament and ensure its sacred duty and its name continue unblemished.
“Consequently therefore, I will also not be attending the long planned 148th Session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly taking place in Geneva, Switzerland.”
She said she has also communicated her decision to take special leave to the ANC.
“I hope this statement clarifies my position, reaffirms my commitment to upholding the integrity of my office, and demonstrates my full cooperation with the legal process,” she said.
Embattled Mapisa-Nqakula takes special leave
Mapisa-Nqakula, whose home was raided by the Hawks on Tuesday said she felt compelled to issue a statement in light of media speculations and allegations of her imminent arrest
The M&G Online reported on Thursday that the speaker would hand herself over to the police in Pretoria, where she will be arrested and taken to the magistrate's court to be charged. The publication said she will be charged with corruption and money-laundering.
The Sunday Times reported two weeks ago that an investigation by the Investigative Directorate of the National Prosecution Authority (ID) into Mapisa-Nqakula had been completed. It said she was investigated in connection with allegations that while she was defence minister she was paid millions in cash bribes by a defence force contractor.
“I hold the utmost respect for our legislative system and the laws of our nation, some of which I have been privileged to pass,” she said on Thursday.
“I assure the nation of my willingness to cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies on any matter that may arise.”
Mapisa-Nqakula said while the conducted a search and seizure at my residence by the ID, there had been no formal notification of an arrest warrant or communication regarding her imminent arrest, neither to herself nor her legal team.
“My lawyers have, however, proactively informed the National Prosecution Authority of my readiness to comply and cooperate should the need arise.”
