Nelson Mandela Bay’s badge of shame as ‘SA’s murder capital’
International report also ranks metro ninth globally for killings
Named the murder capital of SA and ranked ninth globally by an international report, Nelson Mandela Bay is living up to its disgraceful reputation with at least 25 people killed in the city over the past week.
Nearly half of these deadly incidents, one involving a well-known rugby player, occurred at the weekend...
