A man’s decomposed body was discovered in the Coega Industrial Development Zone on Monday morning.
Swartkops police were called to the scene in Coega Zone 4 after passers-by stumbled across the decomposed body at about 7am.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a person walking through an open field in Coega Zone 4 came across the body.
“The hands of the deceased were tied behind his back.
“Due to the state of decomposition, the cause of death could not be determined and will only be confirmed during a postmortem,” Janse van Rensburg said.
She said the man’s identity was still unknown and a case of murder was under investigation.
Anyone who can assist with information about the incident, or in identifying the deceased, is urged to contact SAPS Swartkops on 082-302-5807 or 082-303-0285, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or by going to your nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
Man’s decomposed body, with hands tied behind back, found at Coega
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
