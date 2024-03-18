News

Man’s decomposed body, with hands tied behind back, found at Coega

By Riaan Marais - 18 March 2024
Nelson Mandela Bay police are investigating a case of murder after a decomposed body was found in the Coega Industrial Development Zone on Monday morning
BODY FOUND: Nelson Mandela Bay police are investigating a case of murder after a decomposed body was found in the Coega Industrial Development Zone on Monday morning
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A man’s decomposed  body was discovered in the Coega Industrial Development Zone on Monday morning.

Swartkops police were called to the scene in Coega Zone 4 after passers-by stumbled across the decomposed body at about 7am.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a person walking through an open field in Coega Zone 4 came across the body.

“The hands of the deceased were tied behind his back.

“Due to the state of decomposition, the cause of death could not be determined and will only be confirmed during a postmortem,” Janse van Rensburg said. 

She said the man’s identity was still unknown and a case of murder was under investigation.

Anyone who can assist with information about the incident, or in identifying the deceased, is urged to contact SAPS Swartkops on 082-302-5807 or 082-303-0285, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or by going to your nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

AKA & Tibz alleged killers arrive in court for bail hearing
Chaos outside Joshlin Smith's mother's court appearance

Most Read