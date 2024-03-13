News

WATCH LIVE | Mother among four suspects in court for kidnapping of Joshlin Smith

By TimesLIVE - 13 March 2024

Courtesy of SABC News.

Four people are appearing in the Vredenburg magistrate's court on Wednesday in connection with the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith.

The girl's mother, Kelly Smith, and her boyfriend, Jacquin Appollis, are among the four accused.

They face charges of human trafficking.

