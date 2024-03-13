Karters revel in ideal weather conditions

Round two of the Algoa Kart and Motorcycle Club championships was held in superb weather conditions at the Celso Scribante Kart Circuit situated along Victoria Drive in Gqeberha on Saturday.
With several improvements to the facilities having been recently carried out at the circuit and facilities in preparation for the National Championship on the weekend of August 9-10, the sport is certainly enjoying a resurgence among the local competitors.
Local VW PoloCup star Jeandre Marais was in the mix in the DD2 class aiming to get some last-minute practice in before the PoloCup season starts this coming weekend in Cape Town.
But his day was cut short in race one, after having had a brilliant start going from fifth on the grid to second place on the opening lap, only to be hit from behind by another driver and having to retire for the day with a bent rear axle.
Byron Teengs was the class act of the day taking all three heats to extend his lead in the DD2 championship.
In the Junior 4-stroke class Caydance Krugel enjoyed a race win and two second places to take overall honours with Chris Dorfling representing Team Auto Perfection taking the top step of the podium in the MSR4- stroke Endurance Races as well as both of the sprint races to top a somewhat dominant day.
Overall class results:
DD2: 1 Byron Teengs, 2 Justin Walton, 3 Eric Fouche.
Junior and Women 4-strokes: 1 Caydence Krugel, 2 Matthew Kleynhans, 3 Logan Caldecott.
MSR4-strokes Sprint: 1 Auto Perfection, 2 Platinum Construction, 3 KG Racing.
MSR4-strokes Endurance: 1 Auto Perfection, 2 Gordon Ascaray, 3 KG Racing.
