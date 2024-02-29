Silencing of Robert Sobukwe continues today, NMU audience told
Just as apartheid sought to erase PAC founder Robert Sobukwe’s memory, the beneficiaries of a democratic South Africa should strive to remember him accurately to ensure his contribution to our freedom is accorded an appropriate place in history.
Delivering the second biannual Robert Sobukwe lecture at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) on Tuesday night, political economist and analyst Liepollo Pheko said revisiting and interrogating what was true about Sobukwe was necessary for what she called a “reparative memory”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.