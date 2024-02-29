NMU strikers dig in after interdict threat
We will ‘strike forever’, says unionist as fire breaks out on campus
There was another day of drama at Nelson Mandela University on Wednesday as the picketing staff and students vowed to “strike forever” if required.
The third consecutive day of protesting saw more than 100 National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) members gathered at the south campus to demand higher salary increases...
