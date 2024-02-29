×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

NMU strikers dig in after interdict threat

We will ‘strike forever’, says unionist as fire breaks out on campus

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 29 February 2024

There was another day of drama at Nelson Mandela University on Wednesday as the picketing staff and students vowed to “strike forever” if required.

The third consecutive day of protesting saw more than 100 National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) members gathered at the south campus to demand higher salary increases...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile

Most Read