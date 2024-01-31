Concerns raised over Nelson Mandela Bay metro’s tardy capital budget spending
With not even a fifth of the capital budget spent from July 1 to December 31, annoyed political heads of Nelson Mandela Bay municipal departments say this is a direct reflection of services delivered to residents.
The financial year for municipalities runs from July 1 each year to June 30, but the metro has spent only 17% of its approved budget of R1.9bn in the first six months of the 2023/2024 financial year...
