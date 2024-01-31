Woman who beat puppy to pulp gets 24 months’ correctional supervision
Magistrate describes attack on five-month-old mixed breed as ‘forceful, brutal and vicious’
A Kuyga woman who beat a puppy so badly it had to be put down, has been sentenced to 24 months’ correctional supervision.
Zandiswa Beja, 37, was sentenced on Monday in the St Albans prison court after pleading guilty to a charge of animal cruelty brought by the Animal Anti-Cruelty League...
