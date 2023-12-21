In the modern era, automakers update and develop their wares at a rapid pace. The confetti barely settles before the next version of a current release is brought to market.
It might surprise you that this selection of cars is celebrating an entire decade of existence on the local market.
Some of the prospects on this list might have been unattainable for most as new purchases. Now, having borne the brunt of depreciation, they could be within reach, on route to modern classic status. Some have held their values however, with used prices even more than what they cost new.
This is not a definitive, conclusive list, but a selection of personal highlights I opted to single out — cars that I have been privileged enough to have tested in my career. From lightweight Italian thoroughbreds to more modest performance alternatives from the Far East, take a look.
Alfa Romeo 4C
Launched: July 2014
Base price when new: R870,000
Seen in the classifieds: R899,900; 2014; 26,911km
The 4C had been hyped up considerably ahead of its launch. Alfa Romeo was enjoying a renaissance (as always?) and the purist coupé reflected a renewed commitment to its sporting roots. On track, the model shone with its carbon fibre tub, low mass, twin-clutch automatic and zingy 1,742cc turbocharged motor. In the real world, parallel parking sans power steering proved to be a tricky affair. A tiny fuel tank and lack of a true luggage compartment also limits ambitions of cross-country travel.
THROWBACK | Performance cars turning 10 in 2024
Eight machines on the road to modern classic status
Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Audi S3 Sedan
Launched: May 2014
Base price when new: R529,500
Seen in the classifieds: R429,000; 2016; 98,000km
After the introduction of the S3 three-door and five-door Sportback, the sedan version of the hot compact Audi caused quite a stir. Some (myself included) argued it was a more desirable prospect than its hatchback counterparts, with its more substantial, cohesive three-box body. It packed the same 2.0 TFSI motor as its siblings, meaning 206kW and 380Nm, sent to all four wheels, via a six-speed S-tronic gearbox. Still looks fantastic in 2023.
Image: Supplied
BMW M3 and M4
Launched: July 2014
Base price when new: R958,300 (M3); R1,007,800 (M4)
Seen in the classifieds: (M3 M-DCT); R639,990; 2014; 110,000km | (M4 M-DCT); R649,990; 2014; 76,000km
The F80 was the first turbocharged M3, reverting to a six-cylinder layout after the V8 of its predecessor. It was also the first time the two-door format of the breed wore a different moniker: M4 (F82). The duo were well received, praised for their sharpness and poise, but also known for a propensity to humble an overzealous driver. Among my epic memories of this generation is attending the launch at old Kyalami, where BMW works driver Bruno Spengler delivered smoky, sideways hot laps. At the time, you could also have the M3 and M4 with a manual. It was the last M3 to be priced under R1m.
Image: Supplied
Kia Cerato Koup
Launched: January 2014
Base price when new: R334,995
Seen in the classifieds: R199,900; 2016; 64,000km
The Cerato Koup played a notable role in bolstering the cachet of the Kia brand. This second-generation version marked improvements on all fronts, from refinement, to power, now delivered by a 1.6l turbocharged-petrol, over a normally-aspirated lump employed previously. Stylistically, it was yet another signal the South Korean brand was striving for greater heights.
Image: Supplied
Mercedes-Benz S 65 L AMG
Launched: March 2014
Base price when new: R2,852,700
Seen in the classifieds: R1,350,000; 2014; 88,000km
Before the present Mercedes-AMG era of four-cylinder hybrids, the performance arm of the Stuttgart firm was unashamed of huge displacements. And the flagship S-class embodied that fascination quite well, packing a nuclear 6.0l, twin-turbocharged unit under its lengthy prow. That resulted in 463kW and 1,000Nm; good for a said 0-100km/h sprint time of 4.3 seconds. You need to experience the unfettered, silky-smooth urgency of an AMG-tuned V12 at least once in this lifetime.
Image: Supplied
Porsche Macan
Launched: July 2014
Base price when new: R912,000
Seen in the classifieds: (S Diesel); R589,500; 2015; 98,800km
Its handle was derived from the Indonesian word for “tiger” — the Porsche Macan intensified efforts towards a broader audience, after in the footsteps of the Cayenne. At launch, it was available with six-cylinder diesel and petrol options, while a four-cylinder joined later on. The Macan was also the recipient of a South African Car of the Year title, an accolade the Porsche brand had been seeing plenty of in that period, not without controversy.
Image: Supplied
Subaru WRX
Launched: May 2014
Base price when new: R449,000
Seen in the classifieds: (Manual) R369,900; 2016; 88,000km
Dropping the Impreza nameplate, this was the first time Subaru marketed the WRX as a stand-alone model. In many ways, it was a different animal to its direct predecessor. Assuming a more grown-up character, the WRX offered a plusher interior, a longer list of creature comforts and a Lineartronic continuously-variable transmission. Avoid this and find yourself a manual. Paired with a traditional six-speed and three pedals, it makes for a rewarding driving experience, retaining the essence of what made its forebears so special.
Image: Supplied
Volkswagen Golf 7 R
Launched: February 2014
Base price when new: R486,200
Seen in the classifieds: (DSG); R419,900; 2014; 85,000km
Perhaps not since the VR6 of the third-generation, had South Africans become so smote with the notion of a flagship Golf. The 7 R, with its all-wheel drive chassis and boosted 2.0l shared with the Audi S3, became an instant hit. Pioneer of the “vrr-pha” acoustic signature, the model was praised for its spirited performance, tenacious grip and cabin that rivalled more premium marques for refinement. It set the bar high for powerful, upmarket hot hatchbacks.
