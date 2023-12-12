×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

JUST IN | Hostage drama at Algoa Park flats

By Brandon Nel - 12 December 2023
Police at the scene of a hostage drama in Algoa Park
TENSE SITUATION: Police at the scene of a hostage drama in Algoa Park
Image: BRANDON NEL

A hostage situation is unfolding at a block of flats in Algoa Park in Gqeberha.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed this on Tuesday evening, but said details were still sketchy.

Paramedics and police confirmed that one person had been shot dead.

This is a developing story.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad

Most Read