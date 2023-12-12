JUST IN | Hostage drama at Algoa Park flats

A hostage situation is unfolding at a block of flats in Algoa Park in Gqeberha.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed this on Tuesday evening, but said details were still sketchy.
Paramedics and police confirmed that one person had been shot dead.
This is a developing story.
