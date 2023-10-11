'I regret my actions. I don't regret going to prison' — inside Jub Jub's sit-down on 'Unfollowed'

The final episode of Showmax's Unfollowed, featuring controversial rapper Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye, ended with a bang.

Jub Jub told host Thembekile Mrototo that he found prison devastating.

“What you think of prison, it's a thousand times and millions times more. It was bad, and prison doesn't care whether you are Jub Jub or not. It's bad,” he said.

When asked about lessons learnt that influence him today, he replied: “It made me a better person. It made me wiser. I became closer to amadlozi wam and I became closer to God. Prison is the only place that actually forced me to be alone, to reconnect because the life I was living I had no time for what my ancestors wanted me to do, I had no time with God and it just brought me much closer.

“I regret all my actions, the accident. I don't regret going to prison.”

The media personality and musician caused a stir on social media in 2021 when he made shocking claims during his interview on Podcast and Chill.

The Uyajola 99 presenter alleged that Kelly Khumalo, his son's mother, used “muti”.

“When you are caught up in a moment and you sit and you talk you never know... after when I saw [the episode] I was like, no, I did the mother of my child wrong and that's when I realised that whether it be public or privately, I would've apologised to her,” said Jub Jub, on why he apologised to her.

Jub Jub made headlines recently when he was arrested and appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate's court.

He was charged with three counts of rape, two of attempted murder and one of assault.

When asked about the charges, the rapper opted not to comment.

“Everybody is entitled to do whatever that they want to do. In regards to that matter, I would rather not talk on it. I know who I am. I know what I stand for. I've got three beautiful sisters that I know for one, if anybody laid a hand on them, trust me, I would not wait for the justice system.”

On August 24 Jub Jub made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg magistrate's court, facing 13 charges including multiple counts of rape, indecent assault, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and several counts of kidnapping.

His case was postponed to November 8 so he can consult his lawyer.