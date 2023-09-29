Ex-SAA chair Dudu Myeni released on R10k bail after arrest over travel, security expenses

Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni and former Sondolo IT director Trevor Mathenjwa were granted R10,000 bail each in the Richards Bay magistrate's court on Friday.
The pair will appear again in the same court on November 17.
They were arrested on Friday on charges of corruption and fraud of about R300,000 for alleged gratifications offered and received from state capture accused Bosasa and its subsidiary Sondolo IT.
Myeni presented herself to investigators after arrangements made with her lawyers.
The National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate alleges that during Myeni's tenure as chairperson she failed to disclose her interests under the SAA conflict of interest policy.
Myeni, a close associate of former president Jacob Zuma who served as chairperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation, is accused of receiving gratification from Bosasa's subsidiary Sondolo IT, allegedly offered by Mathenjwa.
She allegedly received security upgrades for her Richards Bay premises during May 2014 to March 2015 to the value of R200,000.
She is further accused of benefiting from hotel accommodation and travel expenses for her and people close to her from Bosasa facilitated by Blake Travel between May 2014 and March 2015 for more than R107,000.
TimesLIVE
