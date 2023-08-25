Expect water supply disruptions in parts of city for a few months
The municipality has warned residents in the western and central parts of Nelson Mandela Bay to brace themselves for water supply interruptions over the next few months as the city works to improve and stabilise the Nooitgedacht transfer system.
The city’s water and engineering teams have been working since 2022 to augment the output of water from Nooitgedacht through the Stanford Road and Motherwell booster pump stations, and the projects are now in their final phase...
