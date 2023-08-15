×

News

Durban cop survives ‘attempted hit’

15 August 2023
Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
The scene of the shooting near Phoenix, north of Durban.
Image: Marshall Security

A police officer is lucky to be alive after he came under fire in an alleged hit attempt near Phoenix, north of Durban.

Marshall Security said the incident took place on Sunday night on the M25 highway.

“At approximately 8.30pm the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre was alerted to a shooting incident on the M25 off-ramp to Mount Moriah in the Phoenix area.

“Team members arrived at the scene and found a Toyota Hilux bakkie riddled with bullet holes.

“Reports from the scene indicate a police officer from Inanda SAPS detective branch was on his way home when an unknown vehicle came up beside his vehicle and an occupant opened fire at the police officer.

The traumatised police officer escaped with minor injuries.

“The circumstances leading to the shooting are unknown but is believed to be an attempted hit on the officer.”

Police are investigating.

TimesLIVE

