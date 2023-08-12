×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Four arrested after cash-in-transit robbery near Malelane

By TimesLIVE - 12 August 2023
Police at the scene of a cash-in-transit robbery near Malelane, Mpumalanga, on Friday morning. Four suspects were arrested.
Police at the scene of a cash-in-transit robbery near Malelane, Mpumalanga, on Friday morning. Four suspects were arrested.
Image: SAPS

A team led by the Hawks arrested four suspects after a cash-in-transit robbery near Malelane in Mpumalanga on Friday morning. 

The Fidelity Services Group armoured vehicle was travelling from Malelane towards Tonga when it was attacked by a group of robbers. 

“About 15km from the N4, the armoured vehicle was rammed by a C Class Mercedes-Benz,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said.

The Fidelity vehicle went out of control and overturned. The robbers bombed the vehicle and took R8,000 in coins which were destined for a business in Tonga.

A team comprising members of the Hawks' Nelspruit-based serious organised crime investigation and other units, including the Nelspruit bomb disposal unit, and private security companies arrested four suspects and seized two vehicles used during the robbery at a safe house in Schoemansdal. 

Sekgotodi said information was being followed up and further arrests were expected.

“The Hawks are not alone in this fight, we are literally squeezing the space where these suspects are operating.

“We have made serious impact over the past couple of weeks. We will not rest. This is a collaborative effort and the strategy is bearing excellent results in a short space of time,” head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga Maj-Gen Nicholas Gerber said.

TimesLIVE 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later
British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town

Latest