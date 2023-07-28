A motorist was shot in the leg during an attempted hijacking at Tongaat toll plaza on the N2 freeway, north of Durban, on Friday.
Nazir Sadack, spokesperson for the Community Emergency Response Team (Cert), said the incident happened at about 6.45am at the southbound side of the toll.
"Reports from the scene indicated the driver had stopped just after the toll booth southbound when he was confronted by suspects who attempted to hijack and rob him," said Sadack.
"He was shot in the leg. He was treated and stabilised by paramedics before being transported to hospital for further care."
Sadack said one of the suspects was shot and killed during a chase by police and private security. He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
KZN motorist shot during attempted hijacking at N2 toll plaza
