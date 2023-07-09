The mystery surrounding the tragic death of schoolgirl Mia Kühn this week has ended with her family stating she died in a fall.
Mia was a pupil at Hoërskool Garsfontein in Pretoria. The body of the 16-year-old teenager was found on the school rugby field on Tuesday by a security guard doing normal patrols.
Police last week said they had found CCTV footage, that her death was “unnatural” and was being investigated and that an autopsy was to be done to confirm the cause. It was not known why Mia was on the school grounds during the winter school holidays.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi told TimesLIVE on Sunday that “we are still waiting for a written report by the doctor therefore cannot confirm the cause of death”.
But on Sunday family spokesperson Jacques Broodryk, in a statement received by Maroela Media, said foul play was not suspected and Mia had died in an accident.
It appeared she had climbed the pole of one of the floodlights surrounding the rugby pitch and had fallen. He said the family was receiving love and support from the local community and struggling to come to terms with their sudden and unexpected loss.
Broodryk said the family was asking for privacy and unable to make any further comments.
TimesLIVE
Pretoria schoolgirl's mysterious death 'a tragic accident'
Mia Kühn is thought to have climbed a floodlight pole and fallen
Senior journalist
Image: Supplied - Gauteng Education Dept
The mystery surrounding the tragic death of schoolgirl Mia Kühn this week has ended with her family stating she died in a fall.
Mia was a pupil at Hoërskool Garsfontein in Pretoria. The body of the 16-year-old teenager was found on the school rugby field on Tuesday by a security guard doing normal patrols.
Police last week said they had found CCTV footage, that her death was “unnatural” and was being investigated and that an autopsy was to be done to confirm the cause. It was not known why Mia was on the school grounds during the winter school holidays.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi told TimesLIVE on Sunday that “we are still waiting for a written report by the doctor therefore cannot confirm the cause of death”.
But on Sunday family spokesperson Jacques Broodryk, in a statement received by Maroela Media, said foul play was not suspected and Mia had died in an accident.
It appeared she had climbed the pole of one of the floodlights surrounding the rugby pitch and had fallen. He said the family was receiving love and support from the local community and struggling to come to terms with their sudden and unexpected loss.
Broodryk said the family was asking for privacy and unable to make any further comments.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
World
News
News
News
News