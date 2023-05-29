Fabulous four clinch second schools quiz win for Paterson High

The “dream team” from Paterson High School has won the Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz for the second year running, beating 39 other schools for the chance to see their name engraved on the sought-after trophy once again.
The Schauderville school — made up of the same four pupils who took top honours in 2022 — had excelled in every round, sending Nico Malan High home in the quarterfinals at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium last week, and beating first-time finalists Victoria Park High 18-9 in the last round at the Southern Sun Marine Hotel on Sunday.
Morningside High finished third overall, having also taken third place in 2022, and first-time entrants Collegiate Girls’ High were fourth.
Paterson’s journey back to the top began with an 11-7 semifinal win over underdogs Collegiate earlier on Sunday.
VP and Morningside’s semifinal was a closely contested affair, with VP securing their place in the finals with 10 points to 9.
“Fantastic, awesome, glorious, wonderful!” — these were the words Paterson’s Hamish Bardien, Erin Strydom, Rikyle Jordaan and Sivenathi Zantsi, all 16, picked to describe their victory.
“There were more nerves this year given the pressure [for a second win] and with so many more schools entering,” Erin said.
“But I knew our team could do it again because we’d worked harder than ever.”
Hamish said: “This was the dream team and you don’t change a winning team.
“We’ve done it again and I feel so proud.”
Sivenathi said the school had received support from the community, while Rykile said: “What you put in is what you get out — we put in the hard work and the universe conspired in our favour.”
Quiz mentor Anusuya Soundarajan, supported by principal Rose de Doncker, said the quiz victory was the culmination of a wonderful week at Paterson, with the school having received seven new classrooms, an AstroTurf, netball court and new borehole system from Gift of the Givers last week.
“This was a win for Paterson, for Schauderville and for the northern areas,” Soundarajan said.
Victoria Park’s Liam Case, 15, William Udemans, 13, Ethan Morkel, 16, and Joshua Affat, 16, said reaching the finals for the first time felt like winning.
Liam, the captain, said: “We did our school proud and we are looking forward to next year’s quiz.”
William and Ethan said the same team would return in 2024 in the hopes of winning it, with Joshua vowing: “They say ‘hoping’ to win it’; I say we’re ‘going’ to win it!”
Questions covering local, national and international news, sport, politics, business and entertainment were compiled by quiz moderator Louise Liebenberg over seven weeks, with quizmaster Gareth Burley testing the teams’ knowledge each week.
The Herald and co-title sponsor Isuzu had distributed copies of the paper to participating schools to help them prepare, and teams have been slugging it out every weekend since May 13.
About 160 pupils took part and more than 1,500 questions were compiled, with prizes totalling R290,000.
The Herald and Weekend Post regional general manager Ryan Megaw applauded the top schools, giving special thanks to the mentoring teachers.
“Having a strong general knowledge gives you the edge, keeps you socially connected and enables you to have a positive impact on the world around you,” Megaw told pupils.
“It also helps you make good decisions in your future and career.
“It’s important to stay connected with what’s happening in your community in particular, and The Herald provides that information.
“We tell the story of Nelson Mandela Bay and the world around you.”
Isuzu SA corporate communications manager Sharné Woods said through its support of the competition, the company hoped to empower pupils to be bold now and in the future.
“This quiz teaches collaboration, how to work in a team, how to lead and follow, and how to work well under pressure.
“The quiz environment teaches resilience, [provides] the opportunity to learn from failure and disappointment, and gives a taste of success as a result of hard work and preparation.
“Be bold in building your knowledge, in doing better when you know better, in making a positive impact and in doing more good.
“This is how you can be bold in building the future,” Woods said.
The top three schools shared a R30,000 cash prize from Isuzu, with Paterson taking home R20,000, Victoria Park R7,000 and Morningside R3,000.
Axxess gave each of the four team members from the winning school LTE data with a free MiFi device for three months, or three months of free fibre to a total value of R14,000.
In addition, the top three winning schools received free fibre and uncapped data, with a router, for 12 months, valued at R108,000, bringing the total value of Axxess’s prizes to R140,000.
Other prize sponsors included Caltex, Woodlands Dairy, PNA, Walmer Park Shopping Centre, Pickwick Books and Bargain Books.
