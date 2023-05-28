×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Kruisfontein roar to sixth straight win

Humansdorp side in unstoppable form in Grand Challenge

Premium
By George Byron - 28 May 2023

Kruisfontein United's well-oiled rugby machine turned on the afterburners when they roared to an emphatic 38-5 victory over Spring Rose in an EPRU Grand Challenge match on Saturday.

It was one-way traffic at the New Brighton Oval when Kruisfontein registered their sixth straight win to cement their position at the top of Group C...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
On the Minnehaha

Most Read