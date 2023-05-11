Meyiwa's best friend unable to describe scuffle when he was shot

“Senzo went to the person with the firearm, they pushed each other towards the kitchen. Tumelo stood up, [and] Zandi and Kelly’s mother. I remember I took my phone which was close to the TV and went to the kitchen and there was already a scuffle,” Thwala said.
Despite moving from the sitting room after grabbing his phone from the TV stand, Thwala also failed to describe the scuffle in the kitchen. He said he did not get involved in the scuffle and only concentrated on moving Kelly’s child to his left side.
“I think I cannot explain or describe exactly what happened because there were six people, the four were on the other side and I wouldn't be able to say who was holding who or where, and the two were also on my side assaulting the one with a gun,” he said.
Mnisi accused Thwala of trying to intentionally evade explaining how the pushing took place.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial for the murder of the footballer. They have been charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. All have pleaded not guilty.
The trial continues.
