Truck driver Sithulile Siyabonga Zulu appeared in the Durban magistrate’s court on Wednesday in connection with Monday’s 46-vehicle pile-up on the M41 in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal.
The 22-year-old was charged with reckless and negligent driving and failure to comply with the duties of a driver following an accident.
National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the matter was remanded to March 15 for bail information.
Zulu fled the scene after the truck he was driving ploughed into 46 vehicles before coming to a rest on the side of the road at 8am during peak traffic on Monday morning.
He handed himself over to police on Monday night.
TimesLIVE
Truck driver in court in connection with M41 multiple vehicle pile-up
Senior reporter
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Truck driver Sithulile Siyabonga Zulu appeared in the Durban magistrate’s court on Wednesday in connection with Monday’s 46-vehicle pile-up on the M41 in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal.
The 22-year-old was charged with reckless and negligent driving and failure to comply with the duties of a driver following an accident.
National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the matter was remanded to March 15 for bail information.
Zulu fled the scene after the truck he was driving ploughed into 46 vehicles before coming to a rest on the side of the road at 8am during peak traffic on Monday morning.
He handed himself over to police on Monday night.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
News