R20m upgrade to Kragga Kamma substation unveiled
Station had blown up twice in the past due to old infrastructure, causing injury and death
A R20m upgrade to the Kragga Kamma substation in Nelson Mandela Bay will see several areas no longer suffering from planned or unplanned outages, while the load-shedding schedule will be followed more closely.
The substation supplies Walmer, Mangold Park, Fairview, Westering, Cotswold and Fernglen...
Politics Reporter
