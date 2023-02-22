×

News

R20m upgrade to Kragga Kamma substation unveiled

Station had blown up twice in the past due to old infrastructure, causing injury and death

22 February 2023
Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter

A R20m upgrade to the Kragga Kamma substation in Nelson Mandela Bay will see several areas no longer suffering from planned or unplanned outages, while the load-shedding schedule will be followed more closely.

The substation supplies Walmer, Mangold Park, Fairview, Westering, Cotswold and Fernglen...

