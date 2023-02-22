×

News

Municipalities must spearhead power solution, says Outa

By Guy Rogers - 22 February 2023

The Organisation for Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has called on municipalities to help communities offset their electricity costs by giving them the power to generate electricity for their own needs and sell the surplus.

The call has been endorsed by the Nelson Mandela Bay community energy initiative Transition Township...

