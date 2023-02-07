Nelson Mandela Bay businesses trial 24-hour power cuts
By Andisa Bonani - 07 February 2023
To reduce the devastating effect of power outages, the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber has rallied manufacturers in the city to take part in a 24-hour voluntary load-shedding pilot project which allows companies to operate with fewer disruptions caused by daily outages.
According to the schedule, manufacturers — such as VWSA and Continental Tyre SA — operate on an eight-day rotational basis, with plants off for one day on stage 5 load-shedding and two days on stage 6 and upwards...
