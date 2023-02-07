×

Andrea Wessels’s attorney withdraws due to ethical reasons

07 February 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

The multimillion rand fraud and corruption trial involving Andrea Wessels got off to a false start in the  Gqeberha high court on Monday when the disgraced businesswoman’s Legal Aid SA attorney withdrew from the case due to ethical reasons.

