×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Documents found for investigators in Nulane case: witness

27 January 2023
Isaac Mahlangu
Senior reporter
Iqbal Sharma speaks to a legal representative during a court break on day 2 of the Nulane Investments R24.9m fraud and money laundering trial in the Bloemfontein high court.
Iqbal Sharma speaks to a legal representative during a court break on day 2 of the Nulane Investments R24.9m fraud and money laundering trial in the Bloemfontein high court.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

The Nulane Investments fraud and money laundering trial adjourned on Friday after testimony by a former government employee, who confirmed he had handed over documents to police investigators in 2021.

Former director for supply chain management in the Free State agriculture and rural development department Avelamadoda Stofile told the court he had found records of a contract for a feasibility study signed between the company and the department, and due diligence report that Nulane had submitted.

He said he also found some payments made to Nulane in finance department system printouts.

He was the third state witness to take to the stand since the trial started on Monday.

Acting judge Nompumelelo Gusha adjourned the trial until Monday when a new witness is expected to take to the stand.

The six accused are:

  • Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma;
  • Peter Thabethe, former head of the Free State department of rural development;
  • Limakatso Moorosi, former head of the Free State department of agriculture;
  • Seipati Dhlamini, former provincial agriculture CFO;
  • Dinesh Patel, Sharma’s brother-in-law and a representative of Nulane; and
  • Islandsite director Ronica Ragavan.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read