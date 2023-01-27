The burn victim was allegedly told to walk to the local hospital, where he was admitted and then transferred to Bongani hospital in Welkom.
Cosatu calls for arrests after homeless man burnt in 'racial attack'
Police are investigating two counts of attempted murder after a homeless man was burnt and another shot with rubber rounds in Bothaville in the Free State.
Police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng confirmed an investigation into events at a half-built house in River Street in November last year.
Trade union federation Cosatu this week labelled it a racist attack and complained that the alleged perpetrators were known to the police, yet had not been arrested. The union said the victim was doused with petrol before being set alight.
Thakeng said homeless people were apparently staying at the house.
“It is alleged that members of the neighbourhood watch and a police officer arrived there and chased people away. Allegedly, a 32-year-old homeless man was burnt with a flammable substance. He sustained wounds to his face, stomach, right arm and both legs.
The second victim, a 41-year-old homeless man, was allegedly shot at with rubber rounds.
The burn victim was allegedly told to walk to the local hospital, where he was admitted and then transferred to Bongani hospital in Welkom.
He was discharged towards the end of December and the case registered with police on January 2.
“We can also confirm that an internal investigation will be conducted by Bothaville SAPS management as there are allegations that one SAPS member was at the scene of the crime,” said Thakeng.
Cosatu’s provincial secretary, Monyatso oa Mahlatsi, said the union was shocked that “racist white men in Bothaville who set a homeless black man alight have still not been arrested despite the perpetrators being known to the police”.
“We have also learnt that there are homeless people who [are] white who are exempted from the harassment others are subjected to based on the colour of their skin. This shameless and criminal act should not be accepted.
“Even more appalling is that the alleged perpetrators have been reportedly visiting those homeless individuals during the night and threatening them,” he said.
The union called on police to swiftly arrest the suspects to protect witnesses and other homeless people's lives. Cosatu intends organising a march in this regard.
