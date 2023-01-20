Little Nelson Mandela Bay fighters overcome major battles to ‘big school’
Tears of joy as pupils start education careers despite serious health struggles
By Tshepiso Mametela - 20 January 2023
If you had asked Kim Lockem two years ago which school her daughter, Ava, would be going to, the Gqeberha mother would likely have burst into tears.
But after beating leukaemia, Ava, 7, started grade 1 at Clarendon Park Primary School this week...
