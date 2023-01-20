×

News

Court subpoenas doctor treating Andrea Wessels

By Devon Koen - 20 January 2023

The Gqeberha high court has ordered that the doctor treating racketeering and fraud accused Andrea Wessels be subpoenaed to explain why Wessels is unable to travel from Gauteng to stand trial.

The ruling on Thursday comes days after Wessels’ Legal Aid attorney, Khaya Saziwa, submitted two medical certificates  to the court which booked Wessels off from work until January 19...

