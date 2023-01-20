Court subpoenas doctor treating Andrea Wessels
By Devon Koen - 20 January 2023
The Gqeberha high court has ordered that the doctor treating racketeering and fraud accused Andrea Wessels be subpoenaed to explain why Wessels is unable to travel from Gauteng to stand trial.
The ruling on Thursday comes days after Wessels’ Legal Aid attorney, Khaya Saziwa, submitted two medical certificates to the court which booked Wessels off from work until January 19...
