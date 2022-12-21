W Langson & Associates dedicated to fighting gender-based violence

The W Langson & Associates team are often caught in the crossfire of domestic abuse, acting as mediators, counsellors and psychologists.

However, this does not stop them assisting the public when it comes to daily emotional traumas such as gender-based violence (GBV), which is a profound problem in SA. GBV does not discriminate; we live in a society that is subjected to gender power inequality that can lead to violence.

GBV is a human violation and should be treated as such. In many instances, the survivors are unable to access the proper resources and assistance they need.

The root cause of GBV cannot be attributed to a single contributing factor. At a community level, the heavy consumption of alcohol and growing up in a home characterised by violence, are factors which contribute to GBV. These carry into adulthood and later become a serious problem.

It is important to familiarise yourself with the various forms of GBV so you can get help as soon as possible:

IPV — Intimate partner violence includes physical, sexual and emotional abuse. The abuse can also manifest as controlling behaviours by your partner.

DV — Domestic violence includes all forms of violence carried out by partners or family members.

SV — Sexual violence is defined as “any sexual act, attempt to obtain a sexual act, unwanted sexual comments or advances, or acts to traffic, or otherwise directed against a person’s sexuality using coercion, by any person regardless of their relationship to the victim, in any setting, including but not limited to home and work.”

These common forms of GBV are always disproportionally directed against women and girls.