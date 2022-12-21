Zinhle makes sure not to spoil her children.
“It's about remembering she is my child. I don't listen to what other people say. I don't spoil her. I try to raise her to be as considerate as possible. She is still a child,” she told TshisaLIVE in a previous interview.
While Zinhle prefers to lead a private life, she said she posts parts of her life to inspire other parents who can relate to her journey.
“I post to inspire moms and show them they can balance working with being a cool mom. But it can be really easy to get caught up in wanting to post about everything. I have had to make a conscious decision to have private moments with her. I try to be in moments with her that she will appreciate later. Those are the moments I cherish the most.”
Air Jordans & iPhone 14 — Tweeps react to Kairo Forbes' ambitious Christmas wishlist
Journalist
Image: Instagram/DJ Zinhle
December means time for holiday cheer and gifting season as people get into the Christmas spirit and our A-listers always go all out.
DJ Zinhle revealed her daughter Kairo's hefty Christmas wish list, which includes a cup-making set, Air Jordan 4 Retro Red thunder and an iPhone 14.
Zinhle said the list was a stretch but adorable.
“My daughter has a cute handwriting and really ambitious requests. Aneva.”
Tweeps reacted to her post:
