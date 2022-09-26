Wilma Langson leads Gqeberha law firm driven by excellence
W Langson and Associates celebrates 10 years of dedication in civil litigation — with the fight against social injustice the driving force of the practice
After Wilma Langson spent most of her high school days protesting against the apartheid system and witnessing the injustices around her, she was driven to pursue a career in law.
Langson would use the front section of her home to start a practice in Fernglen, Gqeberha, and later move it to its current location at 44 Second Avenue, Newton Park.
Langson, the founder and director of W Langson & Associates , matriculated from Bethelsdorp Senior Secondary School, today known as Bethelsdorp Comprehensive School, during the mid-1980s, when pupils were faced with much disruption in their education.
Valuable school time was lost as Langson and her fellow pupils spent months protesting against apartheid. Two of their educators, Raymond Uren and Allan Zinn, were detained without trial. These were major factors that inspired Langson to fight injustices and pursue a career in law.
Langson is a diagnostic radiographer and, while working, she studied part time through Unisa to complete her law degree.
Despite having a husband and three young daughters, Langson embarked on her career in law and, in 2010, she was accepted to do her articles of clerkship under the mentorship of Danny Vorster of Danny Vorster & Associates. Vorster says Langson was the best candidate attorney he had ever employed.
Langson is ambitious and a self-confessed workaholic — with a heart of gold. She raised three exceptional daughters with the support of her husband, Imraan Petersen, who’s also an attorney and a director at a law firm in the city.
Two of their daughters are studying medicine at the University of Stellenbosch and their third daughter graduated with an honours degree in human resources and labour relations from Nelson Mandela University. Langson comes from a family of high achievers and she is not scared of a challenge.
At W Langson & Associates, the motto is “Practising excellence”, an ideal Langson tries to instil in every member of her practice.
This year, W Langson & Associates is celebrating 10 years of practising excellence, and a highlight of the celebrations was showcasing entrepreneurs from the community at an event held at the offices in Newton Park. Scrumptious koeksisters, cupcakes, savouries and coffee were served by the local entrepreneurs to the guests.
Langson is supported by two practice managers, three qualified attorneys, a conveyancer, three candidate attorneys, a liquidator’s assistant and four administrative staff members. As from October 1 2022, the firm will be joined by a qualified notary and conveyancer. Langson describes her staff as being astute, hardworking and purpose-driven.
W Langson and Associates have excelled in the areas of civil litigation with a specific interest in personal injury law, labour law, property law and corporate and commercial law.
This boutique law firm’s staff members have a mandate to ensure every client, irrespective of their economic condition, be treated with respect and courtesy. The members of staff are always willing to learn and empower themselves and they motivate one another.
Langson says it is a pleasure and sometimes a challenge to employ young members of staff. They come with a fresh perspective on matters and staff meetings often end up in lengthy debates.
W Langson & Associates is a progressive law firm which subscribes to modern ideologies and believes everyone’s rights should be respected.
The firm has a large social responsibility register and assists many members of the community with free legal advice.
The practice has grown significantly over the past 10 years and Langson and her staff support various independent and state organisations that have public benefit as their objective.
Langson and her firm look forward to assisting members of the public as well as corporate clients with expert legal advice for many years to come.
This article was paid for by W Langson and Associates