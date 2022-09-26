Wilma Langson leads Gqeberha law firm driven by excellence

After Wilma Langson spent most of her high school days protesting against the apartheid system and witnessing the injustices around her, she was driven to pursue a career in law.

Langson would use the front section of her home to start a practice in Fernglen, Gqeberha, and later move it to its current location at 44 Second Avenue, Newton Park.

Langson, the founder and director of W Langson & Associates , matriculated from Bethelsdorp Senior Secondary School, today known as Bethelsdorp Comprehensive School, during the mid-1980s, when pupils were faced with much disruption in their education.

Valuable school time was lost as Langson and her fellow pupils spent months protesting against apartheid. Two of their educators, Raymond Uren and Allan Zinn, were detained without trial. These were major factors that inspired Langson to fight injustices and pursue a career in law.

Langson is a diagnostic radiographer and, while working, she studied part time through Unisa to complete her law degree.

Despite having a husband and three young daughters, Langson embarked on her career in law and, in 2010, she was accepted to do her articles of clerkship under the mentorship of Danny Vorster of Danny Vorster & Associates. Vorster says Langson was the best candidate attorney he had ever employed.

Langson is ambitious and a self-confessed workaholic — with a heart of gold. She raised three exceptional daughters with the support of her husband, Imraan Petersen, who’s also an attorney and a director at a law firm in the city.

Two of their daughters are studying medicine at the University of Stellenbosch and their third daughter graduated with an honours degree in human resources and labour relations from Nelson Mandela University. Langson comes from a family of high achievers and she is not scared of a challenge.