×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Phala Phala: Six key findings you need to know

01 December 2022
Nomazima Nkosi
Senior reporter
Justice Sandile Ngcobo presents the Section 89 report to The Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
Justice Sandile Ngcobo presents the Section 89 report to The Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
Image: GCIS

An independent panel appointed to look into the Phala Phala allegations has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer to.

The panel's 82-page report was made public late on Wednesday evening after it had been handed over to National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula earlier in the day.

The section 89 panel, chaired by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, also included retired judge Thokozile Masipa and advocate Mahlape Sello. It was appointed by Mapisa-Nqakula in September to make a determination on whether Ramaphosa has a case to answer on the Phala Phala scandal.

Here are the top six things to know from the findings:

  • Money was “stored” or “concealed” in a sofa in the president's private residence on the farm in Limpopo. The exact amount is unknown;
  • The money was in a foreign currency but how it made its way into the country is unknown;
  • While the panel has concluded its business, it found there were more people who had knowledge of the robbery who could've provided answers. The report states that the truth into the robbery lies in the “unanswered questions”;
  • Ramaphosa has no direct knowledge of how the funds landed on his farm but relies on hearsay from a Mr Sylvester Ndlovu, who is the person to have allegedly received the foreign currency;
  • Sudanese national Mustafa Mohamed Ibrahim Hazim, allegedly brought R9m to the farm and bought cattle but two years later, the cattle is still on Phala Phala. This is unexplained; and 
  • The panel could not establish the source of where Arthur Fraser obtained his information but trusts that should the time come, he will reveal all.

Ramaphosa was expected to appear before the National Council of Provinces on Thursday to respond to parliamentary questions, however he has written to chairperson Amos Masondo indicating he is no longer available to appear before the house.

SowetanLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Dawn Humphries

Most Read