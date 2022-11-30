Homes damaged as summer fires rage
Several Bay areas hit by blazes, fanned by hot and dry conditions
By Guy Rogers - 30 November 2022
A number of homes were damaged and a swathe of bush razed as a dozen fires flared in savagely hot and dry conditions across Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday.
One fire threatened to sweep into greater Beachview and only the united action of residents, a community police forum group and a security company saved the day...
