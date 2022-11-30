×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Unemployment rate drops again in Nelson Mandela Bay

Joblessness down to 33.6% in third quarter thanks to trade and finance sector growth

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 30 November 2022

Strong growth in certain sectors managed to hold  a downward trend in the unemployment rate in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The drop follows a similar trend for SA and the Eastern Cape...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Dawn Humphries

Most Read