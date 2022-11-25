×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Load-shedding continuously at stage 2 until further notice, says Eskom

By timeslive - 25 November 2022
With stage 2 load-shedding implemented continuously, stage 3 in the evenings has been stopped. Stock photo.
With stage 2 load-shedding implemented continuously, stage 3 in the evenings has been stopped. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/beercrafter

Eskom said on Friday afternoon that load-shedding would be maintained at stage 2 continuously until further notice.

On Thursday the power utility announced that load-shedding would be reduced from stage 4 to stage 3 from 4pm until 5am, from Thursday evening until Monday morning.

It said this was possible after PetroSA provided millions of litres of diesel.

On Wednesday, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan told parliament that state-owned PetroSA has made 50-million litres of diesel available to Eskom, which announced last week it had run out of funds to buy fuel for its open-cycle gas turbines.

“There will be no stage 3 load-shedding during the evenings as had been previously communicated,” Eskom said on Friday.

Click here for Nelson Mandela Bay's load-shedding schedule and domestic groups:

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Dawn Humphries

Most Read