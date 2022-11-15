The lawyer for the first four accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial stuck to his theory that there were no intruders who entered the house on the night the former football star was killed, and that a fight ensued among people in the house, leading to Meyiwa’s death.
On Tuesday, during his cross-examination of state witness Tumelo Madlala, Adv Timothy Thobane, said a fight broke out as Longwe Twala was angry that Meyiwa was having a sexual relationship with his girlfriend, Zandi Khumalo.
Zandi is singer Kelly Khumalo’s sister who was Meyiwa's girlfriend at the time of his death.
''There were no people who entered the house. A fight happened between the people who were in the house after Longwe Twala was not happy that Senzo was sleeping with his girlfriend,’’ said Thobane.
Madlala opposes the view that no intruders entered the house. He was among the people who were in the house when Meyiwa, his friend, was shot and killed. The scene of death on October 26 2014 is Khumalo's mother's home in Vosloorus, on the East Rand.
'Meyiwa died in a fight with people he was sitting with'
Defence lawyer adamant no intruder attacked Khumalo home
Journalist
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Other people who were in the house were Kelly Khumalo, her two minor children, Zandi, Kelly’s mother Gladness Khumalo, Twala and Meyiwa’s close friend Mthokozisi Twala.
Thobane also told Madlala that accused number two Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi was in KwaZulu-Natal on the day of the incident.
The accused – Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli – face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.
They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
In September, Madlala identified Ntanzi as the intruder who was pinned against the kitchen wall by Meyiwa during a scuffle before he was fatally wounded.
''Accused number two was arrested while he was at residence in Rustenburg, which is where he also works. He was assaulted and tortured to make a confession in this matter, to which he refused," Thobane said.
"On Saturday morning [day before incident] he knocked off at work and went to KZN to pay lobola for his wife. He has bank statements and telephone records to show that he was in his hometown in KZN when the incident happened.’’
Pointing directly at Ntanzi, Madlala said he was certain Ntanzi was one of the assailants who entered the house on the night of the shooting.
''He was present in the house. Senzo and I fought with him. I will never forget his face. Even after 30 years, I will still be able to point him out,’’ Madlala said.
The lanky Ntanzi looked unfazed.
The trial in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, resumed on Monday with Madlala’s cross-examination following a two-month break.
The trial continues with the cross-examination of Madlala by Ntuli's lawyer Adv Zandile Mshololo.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
