Chicco: I visited Meyiwa's mom to assure her justice will prevail
Music producer Sello "Chicco" Twala say he visited Senzo Meyiwa’s mother over the weekend to offer her support as the trial over the murder of Meyiwa continues.
On Tuesday, journalist Mzilikazi Wa Afrika alluded that a person of interest in the murder trial had visited the Meyiwa family in Umlazi, Durban, and promised Meyiwa’s mother “heaven and earth”...
Chicco: I visited Meyiwa's mom to assure her justice will prevail
Journalist
Music producer Sello "Chicco" Twala say he visited Senzo Meyiwa’s mother over the weekend to offer her support as the trial over the murder of Meyiwa continues.
On Tuesday, journalist Mzilikazi Wa Afrika alluded that a person of interest in the murder trial had visited the Meyiwa family in Umlazi, Durban, and promised Meyiwa’s mother “heaven and earth”...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics