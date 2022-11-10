Dolphin killed by speeding boat washes up at Bluewater Bay
By Guy Rogers - 10 November 2022
Bayworld marine biologist Dr Greg Hofmeyr has called for boat crews to keep a lookout for marine mammals after a dolphin, apparently killed by a speeding vessel, washed up at Bluewater Bay at the weekend.
Hofmeyr said on Wednesday he had been alerted on Saturday evening by a member of the public about the dolphin, which had washed up on Bluewater Bay Beach about 200m east of the Swartkops Estuary mouth...
Dolphin killed by speeding boat washes up at Bluewater Bay
Bayworld marine biologist Dr Greg Hofmeyr has called for boat crews to keep a lookout for marine mammals after a dolphin, apparently killed by a speeding vessel, washed up at Bluewater Bay at the weekend.
Hofmeyr said on Wednesday he had been alerted on Saturday evening by a member of the public about the dolphin, which had washed up on Bluewater Bay Beach about 200m east of the Swartkops Estuary mouth...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics