Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has appointed business leader and Nedbank chairperson Mpho Makwana as chairperson of the new board of Eskom which will assume duties on Saturday.
Other board members are: Dr Busisiwe Vilakazi, Lwazi Goqwana, Clive le Roux, Leslie Mkhabela, Mteto Nyati, Fatima Gany, Ayanda Mafuleka, Dr Tsakani Mthombeni, Dr Claudelle von Eck, Tryphosa Ramano, Dr Rod Crompton and Bheki Ntshalintshali.
Crompton will be the only member from the previous board to serve on the new one to ensure continuity.
CEO Andre de Ruyter and CFO Calib Cassim will be executive members of the board.
The term of office for the new board will be three years.
Gordhan said he met the previous board and informed it of the imminent changes on Tuesday. He said one board members resigned after the meeting.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Mpho Makwana appointed new chair of Eskom board
Journalist
Image: SUPPLIED
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has appointed business leader and Nedbank chairperson Mpho Makwana as chairperson of the new board of Eskom which will assume duties on Saturday.
Other board members are: Dr Busisiwe Vilakazi, Lwazi Goqwana, Clive le Roux, Leslie Mkhabela, Mteto Nyati, Fatima Gany, Ayanda Mafuleka, Dr Tsakani Mthombeni, Dr Claudelle von Eck, Tryphosa Ramano, Dr Rod Crompton and Bheki Ntshalintshali.
Crompton will be the only member from the previous board to serve on the new one to ensure continuity.
CEO Andre de Ruyter and CFO Calib Cassim will be executive members of the board.
The term of office for the new board will be three years.
Gordhan said he met the previous board and informed it of the imminent changes on Tuesday. He said one board members resigned after the meeting.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics