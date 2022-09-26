Five-year-old boy electrocuted at municipal sportsfield
A five-year-old boy died after being electrocuted while playing on a municipal field in Kranshoek at the weekend.
Bitou municipal spokesperson, Andile Namntu, said the authority had launched an internal probe after the incident on Saturday. ..
Five-year-old boy electrocuted at municipal sportsfield
Garden Route reporter
A five-year-old boy died after being electrocuted while playing on a municipal field in Kranshoek at the weekend.
Bitou municipal spokesperson, Andile Namntu, said the authority had launched an internal probe after the incident on Saturday. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics