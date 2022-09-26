×

Five-year-old boy electrocuted at municipal sportsfield

26 September 2022
Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter

A five-year-old boy died after being electrocuted while playing on a municipal field in Kranshoek at the weekend. 

Bitou municipal spokesperson, Andile Namntu, said the authority had launched an internal probe after the incident on Saturday. ..

