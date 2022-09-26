×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Call for solutions after second fatal Plettenberg Bay shark attack in months

Research being done on use of repelling magnets, residents say nets could make beaches safer

Premium
26 September 2022
Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter

After the second fatal shark attack within months in Plettenberg Bay at the weekend, calls have increased in the town to address the situation.

A 39-year-old woman died in the attack on Sunday morning...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read