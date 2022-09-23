Motherwell trio promotes positive vibes on air
Podcast shines a light on Bay’s unsung achievers
Premium 23 September 2022
To play their part in creating a positive society, a Motherwell trio started a podcast to uplift, recognise and expose talented residents in Gqeberha to the world.
They do this on a nonprofit basis while juggling full-time jobs. ..
Motherwell trio promotes positive vibes on air
Podcast shines a light on Bay’s unsung achievers
News reporter
To play their part in creating a positive society, a Motherwell trio started a podcast to uplift, recognise and expose talented residents in Gqeberha to the world.
They do this on a nonprofit basis while juggling full-time jobs. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics