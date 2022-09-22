JUST IN | Retief Odendaal elected as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor
By Andisa Bonani and Yolanda Palezweni - 22 September 2022
Ten hours after Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson was booted out of office, she was replaced with DA councillor Retief Odendaal early on Thursday morning.
Odendaal went up against ANC councillor and council chief whip Wandisile Jikeka to replace Johnson, with the matter put to vote by a secret ballot...
Politics