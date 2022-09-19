×

News

Delay in bail bid for suspected Maritime Motors shooter

By Simtembile Mgidi - 19 September 2022
CASE POSTPONED: Shannon Koopman’s  bail bid has been postponed to  September 26 for verification of his address
A suspected Dustlifes gang member who was arrested in connection with a  brazen daylight shooting at Maritime Motors will have to wait longer to hear if he will be granted bail after the matter was postponed again.

Shannon Koopman, 29, was arrested at the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Thursday in connection with the attempted murder of a Maritime Motors employee in July.  

His case was transferred on Friday to the bail court, where he appeared again on Monday only to have the matter postponed, this time to September 26, to verify his address.

Koopman was arrested while at court on Thursday for an unrelated case of attempted murder for allegedly shooting at members of the Bay police anti-gang unit (AGU).

He was out on bail at the time of the motor dealer shooting.

The verification of his address will help the state determine if he is a flight risk.

The shooting at the William Moffett Expressway dealership was caught on CCTV and the footage showed a person opening fire on the casual worker, who was shot several times but miraculously survived.

The suspected getaway car, found to have been hijacked in Soweto-on-Sea a month before, was later discovered burnt out near Victoria Drive.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said at the time  the shooting was believed to be gang-related.

