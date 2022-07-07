Gang link to shooting at Maritime Motors
By Devon Koen - 07 July 2022
Gqeberha police have confirmed that the shooting which took place at a car dealership in William Moffett Expressway on Wednesday afternoon was gang-related.
The brazen late-afternoon shooting at Maritime Motors left a 31-year-old casual worker at the dealership with at least six gunshot wounds...
