×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Gang link to shooting at Maritime Motors

By Devon Koen - 07 July 2022

Gqeberha police have confirmed that the shooting which took place at a car dealership in William Moffett Expressway on Wednesday afternoon was gang-related.

The brazen late-afternoon shooting at Maritime Motors left a 31-year-old casual worker at the dealership with at least six gunshot wounds...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...

Most Read