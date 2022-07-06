Nelson Mandela Bay man survives being shot six times

Premium By Devon Koen and Riaan Marais -

An employee at Maritime Motors in William Moffett Expressway, Gqeberha, was lucky to escape with his life when he was shot at least six times on Wednesday afternoon.



The 31-year-old casual employee, who assists with access control at the service section, was at his work station when a white Toyota Corolla pulled up outside the dealership at about 3.30pm...