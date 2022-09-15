Man arrested at court for Maritime Motors shooting
Suspected Dustlifes gang member held after appearing on another charge
By Simtembile Mgidi - 15 September 2022
A man filmed brazenly shooting at a Maritime Motors employee in broad daylight two months ago has finally been arrested.
The Gqeberha Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) has been hunting for the suspect since July and finally arrested him on Thursday when he appeared in court on an unrelated charge of attempting to murder a police officer...
