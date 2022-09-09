Visually impaired, blind children benefiting from new coding project

Making coding more accessible to young people across Africa has taken on an even more inclusive role with a new project piloted in Gqeberha.
Tangible Africa, a coding movement project of the Nelson Mandela University computing sciences department and the Leva Foundation, has partnered with the Bona uBuntu Programme to bring the magic of coding to visually impaired and blind children from Nelson Mandela Bay.
Thousands of African primary and high school pupils have since 2017 been introduced by Tangible Africa to coding concepts, through coding App games.
All that is needed to play these offline coding games is a smartphone, coding kit and eager pupils.
Tangible Africa was taking it a step further to reach visually impaired and blind pupils who had never been exposed to coding, Leva Foundation operations manager Jackson Tshabalala said.
“This partnership is called ‘Bona Africa, coding for VIPs’,” he said.
“The name is significant because we want to show Africa that we can develop homegrown solutions for our own people, to promote digital inclusivity in Africa.
“Many people are disconnected from the digital economy, especially visually impaired people, and we want to help reduce this with digital education.”
Young people from nonprofit programme Bona uBuntu in Gqeberha were excited to be introduced to the world of coding for the first time in July.
For now, the coding games (downloadable as TANKS, RANGERS and BOATS Apps on all platforms) are introduced at after-school activities for grade 5, 6 and 7 children who attend the Bona uBuntu Programme.
“This is the first step to get me ready for coding,” one of the pupils from the programme said.
“I would love to be a software developer one day.
“It was hard at the beginning, but I practised a few levels and started to love it.”
Bona uBuntu programme co-ordinator Robyn Fick welcomed the coding classes and collaboration with Tangible Africa.
“Our focus is on inclusivity and accessibility for blind and visually impaired children, aged 0-18, so we are very excited about the future opportunities coding can offer our children.”
As the project is a collaboration of nonprofit organisations, fundraising — including a crowdfunding page — has started for the Bona Africa project to bring coding to visually impaired pupils across Africa, starting in Gqeberha.
On September 25, a group of Nelson Mandela Bay cyclists, headed by Louise Greyling, will be taking part in one of the most challenging mountain bike races in the Eastern Cape, the Karoo to Coast Mountain Bike Challenge, to raise funds for Bona Africa.
The Bona Africa launch event took place in Walmer on Thursday.
Visually impaired, blind children benefiting from new coding project
Image: SUPPLIED
Making coding more accessible to young people across Africa has taken on an even more inclusive role with a new project piloted in Gqeberha.
Tangible Africa, a coding movement project of the Nelson Mandela University computing sciences department and the Leva Foundation, has partnered with the Bona uBuntu Programme to bring the magic of coding to visually impaired and blind children from Nelson Mandela Bay.
Thousands of African primary and high school pupils have since 2017 been introduced by Tangible Africa to coding concepts, through coding App games.
All that is needed to play these offline coding games is a smartphone, coding kit and eager pupils.
Tangible Africa was taking it a step further to reach visually impaired and blind pupils who had never been exposed to coding, Leva Foundation operations manager Jackson Tshabalala said.
“This partnership is called ‘Bona Africa, coding for VIPs’,” he said.
“The name is significant because we want to show Africa that we can develop homegrown solutions for our own people, to promote digital inclusivity in Africa.
“Many people are disconnected from the digital economy, especially visually impaired people, and we want to help reduce this with digital education.”
Young people from nonprofit programme Bona uBuntu in Gqeberha were excited to be introduced to the world of coding for the first time in July.
For now, the coding games (downloadable as TANKS, RANGERS and BOATS Apps on all platforms) are introduced at after-school activities for grade 5, 6 and 7 children who attend the Bona uBuntu Programme.
“This is the first step to get me ready for coding,” one of the pupils from the programme said.
“I would love to be a software developer one day.
“It was hard at the beginning, but I practised a few levels and started to love it.”
Bona uBuntu programme co-ordinator Robyn Fick welcomed the coding classes and collaboration with Tangible Africa.
“Our focus is on inclusivity and accessibility for blind and visually impaired children, aged 0-18, so we are very excited about the future opportunities coding can offer our children.”
As the project is a collaboration of nonprofit organisations, fundraising — including a crowdfunding page — has started for the Bona Africa project to bring coding to visually impaired pupils across Africa, starting in Gqeberha.
On September 25, a group of Nelson Mandela Bay cyclists, headed by Louise Greyling, will be taking part in one of the most challenging mountain bike races in the Eastern Cape, the Karoo to Coast Mountain Bike Challenge, to raise funds for Bona Africa.
The Bona Africa launch event took place in Walmer on Thursday.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics